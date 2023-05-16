Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,361 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.