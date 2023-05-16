Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,404 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

