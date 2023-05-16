Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 290 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth about $2,095,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 210,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

