Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 328 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

