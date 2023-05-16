Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $11,504,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $7,701,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 624,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

DLB stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,106 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

