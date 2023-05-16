Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

