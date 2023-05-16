Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 57,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

