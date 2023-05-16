Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

