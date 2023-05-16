Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

