Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 264.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

