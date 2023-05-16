Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,508,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $24,873,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 72,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $5,073,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARAP stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

About Paramount Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.24%.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.