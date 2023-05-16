Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of PR stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.