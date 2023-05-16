Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perrigo by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Perrigo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

