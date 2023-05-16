Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.46%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

