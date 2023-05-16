Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,463 shares of company stock worth $3,844,970. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.