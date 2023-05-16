Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

POR opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

