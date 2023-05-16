PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

