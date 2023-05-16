Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PBH opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading

