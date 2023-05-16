Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $10,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

