Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

