Richard J. Jacquet Sells 1,028 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $11,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,364,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coursera by 207.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 79.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 462,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coursera

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

