RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

