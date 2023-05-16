Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 187,090 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97,962 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

