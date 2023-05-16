Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 333,048 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,691 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 919.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 488,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 440,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $19.48.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.60 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 25,536 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,232 shares of company stock worth $463,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

