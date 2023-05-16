Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,893 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 342,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.