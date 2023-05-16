Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprott by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $900.00 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

