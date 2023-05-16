Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -327.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $108,554.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,260.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,389 shares of company stock worth $52,930,830. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

