Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,212 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

