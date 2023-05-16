Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 50,171 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $85,581,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 52.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after buying an additional 1,419,650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Open Text by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,623,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,187,000 after buying an additional 1,332,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 32.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 771,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 120.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.