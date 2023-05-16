Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 51,603 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

