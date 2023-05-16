Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

