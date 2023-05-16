Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 533,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 434,015 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5,261.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 384,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1,848.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

