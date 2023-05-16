Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

