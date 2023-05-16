Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

