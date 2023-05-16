Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $929,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.7 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.15.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 1.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

