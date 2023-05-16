Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.41 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.06. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

