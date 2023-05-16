Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

