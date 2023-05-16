Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.65 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 810.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 160,746 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

