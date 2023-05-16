Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.76 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130,903 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,136,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $4,120,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

