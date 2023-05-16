Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

