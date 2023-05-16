Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.91 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,114 shares of company stock worth $3,919,502. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

