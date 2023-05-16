Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.94 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,319,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 405,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Profile



H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

