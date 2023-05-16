Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 859.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 350,032 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alphatec by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,386,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $922,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,678,968.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $922,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,678,968.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,176,808 shares of company stock worth $992,440,872. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

