Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $208.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Stories

