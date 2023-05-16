Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

NYSE:SITE opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

