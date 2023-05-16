Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

