Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

