Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 7,782.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.57. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.