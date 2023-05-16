Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRIM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

