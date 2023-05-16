Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BankUnited Stock Up 7.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

BankUnited Company Profile



BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

